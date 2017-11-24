Police search for suspect after shooting at SC Walmart

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Walmart parking lot early Friday morning.

A post on the department’s Facebook page says officers responded to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound victim at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim told officers he was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect at the Sonoco gas station on North Fraser Street. The man left the Sonoco and drove over to the Walmart parking lot, where he was confronted by the suspect and a fight broke out, police report. The suspect then fired two shots into the victim’s car, striking him once.

The victim then drove to the hospital. Police say the man’s wound is non-life threatening, but he has been transported to MUSC for observation.

The suspect is unknown at this time and it is unknown what started the altercation. Investigators are processing the scene and gathering evidence. If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843 -545-4300 or call the TIP Line at 843-545-4400.