CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A family of nine has been displaced after a fire on Thanksgiving Day.

The Red Cross says it’s helping the Chesnee family, including six children and three adults, whose home was damaged in a fire.

Chesnee Fire Department responded to the fire on Woods Farm Road, according to the Red Cross.

The organization is providing financial help for food, clothes, shelter and other essential items to the family.

7News has reached out to Chesnee Fire Department for more details.