Teacher allegedly filmed snorting drugs in classroom, police say

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFLA) – An Indiana teacher faces drug-related charges after she was allegedly filmed using drugs in her classroom, CBS Chicago reports.

Samantha Cox, 24, was escorted out of Lake Central High by police Wednesday after a student showed the video to staff who contacted authorities.

Cell phone video shows Cox snorting what police say may have been a mixture of cocaine and heroin.

“She tried to hide herself,” John Rogers, the student who recorded the video told CBS Chicago. “She wasn’t at her desk where we could see her. She was all the way in the corner where she thought we can’t see her.”

“It is like a serious thing. A lot of people can get addicted to a lot of things, and something like this is, it’s very heartbreaking,” said another student, Michael Sanchez.

In a robocall to parents, Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said police and school staff took “swift and forceful action.”

He said safety “remains the top priority of our school staff.”

Cox was charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia and is being held at the Lake County Jail.

