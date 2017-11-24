Third-generation race car driver leaving her mark on the sport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Macy Causey is only 17 years old, but she’s already made history in the racing world. Just this year, she became the first woman to win a late model stock car race at South Boston Speedway.

“I’ve let my confidence come down but having moments like that makes it all better,” Causey said.

Causey is a third-generation race car driver. Her parents, Rette and Dee Causey, both drove. Her grandmother is Diane Teel, who was the first woman to win a NASCAR sanctioned race back in 1978.

“I thought it was just a kid thing,” Teel said. “She wanted to do it. Her daddy was racing. But she just kept getting better and better.”

Teel even admits that she thinks her granddaughter is a better race than she was. She supports Macy at every race she drives in.

“She loves what I do,” Causey said. “She never’s missed one of my races and hopefully she never does.”

Causey plans to continue to follow in her parents and grandmother’s footsteps for as long as she can.

“I love racing,” Causey said. “My heart has been dedicated to racing since I was very young.”

