Woman cut with knife, made to eat food off car floor, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a woman was cut with a knife and forced to eat food off the floor of a car, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they initially responded to a crash on Southern Avenue Thursday that involved a man, a woman, and two children.

They soon learned that a domestic incident had also occurred.

According to an incident report, the victim went to pick up 27-year-old Jesus Emmanuel Resendis from a friend’s house on Thanksgiving.

She says Resendis wanted to drive, but she told him she would drive since he had been drinking.

When Resendis got in the car, the victim says they began arguing, and he told her that she embarrassed him in front of his friends.

She says Resendis continued to yell at her while she was driving and then cut her arm with a knife.

The victim says that’s when she dropped some of her leftover Thanksgiving food in the floor and Resendis told her to stop the car.

According to the report, Resendis then told her to eat the food off of the car floor or he was going to cut her throat.

The victim says she got out of the car and ate the food while Resendis got into the driver’s seat.

Once he was in the driver’s seat, he told the victim to get in the car and he drove off, the report says.

While he was going around the curve at Southern Avenue and New Street, the victim says Resendis lost control of the car and crashed.

Resendis has been charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, DUI, and Driving Under Suspension.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

