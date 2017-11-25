Bobcat survives 50-mile car ride on Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, VA (WAVY) – A woman hit a bobcat on her way to Richmond on Thanksgiving morning.
According to the Richmond Animal Care and Control Facebook page, the woman hit something on her way to work in Richmond. When she parked her vehicle at VCU, she found a male Bobcat stuck in the grille of her car.
The agency was called to sedate and free the bobcat.
The bobcat suffered a small scrape on its back and didn’t suffer any serious injuries.
It was later transported to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment and release.
More stories you may like on 7News
Inside look at Belk Fulfillment Center, still hiring 800 more workers
7News got an inside look at the Belk Fulfillment Center in Union County Friday as they work to fill thousands of online orders each day.
2nd suspect in custody after fatal Greenwood shooting, 3rd still wanted
Police say they have a second suspect in custody after a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.
Man charged after 2 kids had bruises on face, heads, police say
A man has been arrested after a daycare employee found injuries on a child’s face and head, according to the Wellford Police Department.
Woman cut with knife, made to eat food off car floor, deputies say
A man has been arrested after a woman was cut with a knife and forced to eat food off the floor of a car, according to the Spartanburg Count…
Man dies a day after crash in Taylors, coroner says
A man has died more than a day after a crash on Locust Hill Road in Taylors, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.