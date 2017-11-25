Crews respond to fire at newly built home in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a newly built home on Jericho Circle this morning, according to the Anderson County Fire Department.

A call came in at about 5:24 a.m. Saturday about a fire in the Oaks at Mountain View subdivision.

According to officials, the house was new, unoccupied, and under construction when it caught fire.

Crews from four different departments responded to the blaze.

When they arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported. The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

