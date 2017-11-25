Furman Downs New Hampshire

Furman Athletics

Nashville, Tenn. — Senior Devin Sibley scored 20 points to pace four Paladins in double figures and Furman opened the second half with a 32-8 run to cruise to a 78-64 victory over New Hampshire in the PK80: Phil Knight Invitational on Friday afternoon at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The Paladins (3-2), who trailed 28-27 late in the first half, finished the period on an 8-2 spurt and scored the first 11 points of the second half as they held the Wildcats without a basket for over five minutes. Sibley poured in 12 of his team-high 20 in the second half to help Furman open up a 67-38 advantage on Jonathan Jean’s free throws with 8:38 left.

Sophomore Jordan Lyons scored 12 points off the bench to join Sibley in double figures, while Matt Rafferty and Daniel Fowler added 11 points apiece. Sibley grabbed a team-high nine boards to push Furman to a 40-38 edge on the glass against the bigger Wildcats.

Furman built its first half lead by scoring 14 points off New Hampshire miscues and finished the game with a 34-16 advantage in points in the paint. The Paladins shot 44.6% from the floor, made 10-of-30 three-point attempts and connected on 10-of-14 trips to the foul line. Head coach Bob Richey’s squad dished out 19 assists while committing just nine turnovers.

Tanner Leissner led New Hampshire (1-4) with 21 points and eight boards, but the Paladins held the 6-foot-7 forward without a field goal in the second half. Elijah Jordan added 13 points and six boards for the Wildcats, who shot just 36.4% and made only 8-of-28 three-point tries.

New Hampshire will face Utah State in game one on Saturday with Furman and Northeastern slated to tip-off at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on day two of the PK80 in Nashville.