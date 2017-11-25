Man fleeing police charged after car fatally strikes deputy

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with murder after a sheriff’s deputy in Michigan was struck and killed by a car has been denied bond.

Christopher Berak was arraigned Saturday on charges of first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Authorities say 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car after midnight Thursday preparing to deploy “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was hit by Berak’s vehicle. It rolled over and the 22-year-old was arrested.

Earlier, Berak told officers at the Lapeer County jail he was “God” and came to break out one of his “sons.”

A court-appointed attorney said Berak has a history of mental health problems and is under psychiatric care.

More stories you may like on 7News

Inside look at Belk Fulfillment Center, still hiring 800 more workers 7News got an inside look at the Belk Fulfillment Center in Union County Friday as they work to fill thousands of online orders each day.

2nd suspect in custody after fatal Greenwood shooting, 3rd still wanted Police say they have a second suspect in custody after a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.

Man charged after 2 kids had bruises on face, heads, police say A man has been arrested after a daycare employee found injuries on a child’s face and head, according to the Wellford Police Department.

Woman cut with knife, made to eat food off car floor, deputies say A man has been arrested after a woman was cut with a knife and forced to eat food off the floor of a car, according to the Spartanburg Count…

Man dies a day after crash in Taylors, coroner says A man has died more than a day after a crash on Locust Hill Road in Taylors, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.