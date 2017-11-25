Man given longest human trafficking sentence in U.S. history

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man convicted of running a prostitution ring involving children and young adults has been sentenced to 472 years in prison.

KUSA-TV reports that 31-year-old Brock Franklin was sentenced by Arapahoe County Judge Peter F. Michaelson on Tuesday.

Franklin was convicted Friday on 30 counts, including human trafficking of a minor and kidnapping.

A 2015 grand jury indictment alleged Franklin used drugs and violence to assert control over young women and girls.

At trial, jurors heard testimony from eight victims.

Franklin’s attorneys had asked for a minimum 96 years in prison.

Janet Drake, a senior state prosecutor specializing in human trafficking crimes, asked the judge for a 616-year term.

Four co-defendants were convicted earlier in the case.

More stories you may like on 7News

Inside look at Belk Fulfillment Center, still hiring 800 more workers 7News got an inside look at the Belk Fulfillment Center in Union County Friday as they work to fill thousands of online orders each day.

2nd suspect in custody after fatal Greenwood shooting, 3rd still wanted Police say they have a second suspect in custody after a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.

Man charged after 2 kids had bruises on face, heads, police say A man has been arrested after a daycare employee found injuries on a child’s face and head, according to the Wellford Police Department.

Woman cut with knife, made to eat food off car floor, deputies say A man has been arrested after a woman was cut with a knife and forced to eat food off the floor of a car, according to the Spartanburg Count…

Man dies a day after crash in Taylors, coroner says A man has died more than a day after a crash on Locust Hill Road in Taylors, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.