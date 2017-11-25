Police capture driver of stolen car: 8-year-old girl

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — It’s unlikely that a suspected car thief in Anderson will face any jail time, but she may end up being grounded.

That’s because the person behind the wheel of a stolen Jeep in Anderson that police chased and forced to stop on Friday was the 8-year-old daughter of the woman who reported it stolen.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports the chase began on State Road 32 when police spotted the vehicle. Police spokesman Joel Sandefur says the girl was driving erratically at about 40 mph before authorities in the community of Lapel boxed the Jeep in and forced it to stop outside a convenience store.

The girl refused to get out of the vehicle and suffered minor cuts when the officers broke a window to get her out.

More stories you may like on 7News

Inside look at Belk Fulfillment Center, still hiring 800 more workers 7News got an inside look at the Belk Fulfillment Center in Union County Friday as they work to fill thousands of online orders each day.

2nd suspect in custody after fatal Greenwood shooting, 3rd still wanted Police say they have a second suspect in custody after a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.

Man charged after 2 kids had bruises on face, heads, police say A man has been arrested after a daycare employee found injuries on a child’s face and head, according to the Wellford Police Department.

Woman cut with knife, made to eat food off car floor, deputies say A man has been arrested after a woman was cut with a knife and forced to eat food off the floor of a car, according to the Spartanburg Count…

Man dies a day after crash in Taylors, coroner says A man has died more than a day after a crash on Locust Hill Road in Taylors, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.