Rescue underway after 2 fall from Little Bradley Falls

POLK CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Two people are injured and are being rescued after falling off Little Bradley Falls in Saluda, according to Polk County Emergency Management.

Saluda Fire Department is also responding to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

