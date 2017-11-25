Roper Mountain Holiday Lights kicks off final season

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – The holidays are here, which means the annual Roper Mountain Holiday Lights display is in full swing.

This is the last year for the popular lights show.

Organizers with the Rotary Club of Greenville and the Roper Mountain Science Center say more competition and fewer visitors led to the decision to turn off the lights at the end of the year.

Daniel Branyon and Andrew Aleshire bring their families to see the show as a tradition, and say it will be hard to imagine the holidays without the lights show.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do for Christmas from now on,” says Branyon.

“I’m kind of sad to see it go. I understand there are some reasons why it had to go, but we’re really, really going to miss it and we’ll miss the time with the family,” says Aleshire.

The non-profit lights show has raised more than $2 million for the community over the last 25 years.

You can see the holiday lights every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through December 30th.

Once the season is done, people will be able to buy the displays from the light show. The online auction goes through January 2nd.