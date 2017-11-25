Teen detained at Canada border; grandma found dead

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida teenager trying to enter Canada has been detained by U.S. border patrol agents who want to interview him in connection with the death of his grandmother.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference late Friday that the 15-year-old was stopped near Buffalo, New York.

Officials in Florida started looking for the boy and his 53-year-old grandmother on Wednesday after they failed to pick up the teen’s father at the airport. The father had been on vacation with his girlfriend. His mother was watching her grandson while they were gone.

When the father got to his home in Neptune Beach, near Jacksonville on Florida’s Atlantic coast, he found it had been ransacked. His mother’s home in nearby Mayport was also ransacked. Weapons were missing from both homes and the grandmother’s 2015 Dodge Dart was also gone.

Officials said at the news conference that the father is a corrections officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Ron Lendvay, a director of investigations and homeland security for the sheriff’s office, said surveillance footage from a gas station in south-central Pennsylvania picked up the image of the teen and Dodge Dart on Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are working with the Neptune Beach Police Department on the case.

Lendvay said a warrant was issued for the teen’s arrest on an auto theft charge.

Earlier Friday, officials said a body that matched the grandmother’s description was found in a shallow grave in the teen’s backyard. Officials are waiting for an autopsy for a positive identification.

More stories you may like on 7News

Inside look at Belk Fulfillment Center, still hiring 800 more workers 7News got an inside look at the Belk Fulfillment Center in Union County Friday as they work to fill thousands of online orders each day.

2nd suspect in custody after fatal Greenwood shooting, 3rd still wanted Police say they have a second suspect in custody after a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.

Man charged after 2 kids had bruises on face, heads, police say A man has been arrested after a daycare employee found injuries on a child’s face and head, according to the Wellford Police Department.

Woman cut with knife, made to eat food off car floor, deputies say A man has been arrested after a woman was cut with a knife and forced to eat food off the floor of a car, according to the Spartanburg Count…

Man dies a day after crash in Taylors, coroner says A man has died more than a day after a crash on Locust Hill Road in Taylors, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.