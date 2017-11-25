Two arrested after high-speed chase ends in Anderson

Anderson, S.C. (WSPA) — Two people are in custody following a 45-minute high-speed chase that ended just west of the city of Anderson.

The chase started in Abbeville County around midnight Friday when the driver of a U-Haul box truck fled.

Highway Patrol chased him, with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisting later on.

Our crew on scene tells us the driver hit at least three troopers during the chase and we’re told the driver nearly hit a fourth head on, but all are okay.

The chase ended on Whitehall Road near Highway 187 just west of Anderson. The driver and female passenger were both arrested.

We’re still working to find out what charges the driver and passenger are facing.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.