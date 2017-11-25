Upstate mom and pop shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest shopping weekends for Americans all year long.

Shoppers stood in line on Black Friday for the hottest deals and best prices.

The day after Black Friday is now known as Small Business Saturday. A day for locals to support the small businesses in their community.

Many cities in the upstate have downtown shopping districts with unique and one of a kind shops.

Kelly Colacioppo, The Cook’s Station owner, says being a small business owner is challenging because you’re always working with a small budget.

The Cook’s Station has been open for 20 years and Ms. Colacioppo says it’s great to contribute to the local economy.

She says the best part of Small Business Saturday is the awareness it brings to local businesses.