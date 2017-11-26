1 arrested, 1 at large after chase in Anderson Co. ends in Easley, police say

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is in custody and another is still at large after a high-speed chase that started in Anderson County and ended in the city of Easley, according to the Easley Police Department.

The chase started after reported break-ins occurred in the Hwy 76 area of Anderson County, police say.

They say the chase ended when the two suspects went down a dead-end road and abandoned their car near Auston Woods Apartments and ran.

One man was taken into custody but K-9 officers are still trying to find the other man.

