ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is in custody and another is still at large after a high-speed chase that started in Anderson County and ended in the city of Easley, according to the Easley Police Department.

The chase started after reported break-ins occurred in the Hwy 76 area of Anderson County, police say.

They say the chase ended when the two suspects went down a dead-end road and abandoned their car near Auston Woods Apartments and ran.

One man was taken into custody but K-9 officers are still trying to find the other man.

We have a 7News crew at the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

1 arrested, 1 at large after chase in Anderson Co. ends in Easley, police say One man is in custody and another is still at large after a high-speed chase that started in Anderson County and ended in the city of Easley…

Piedmont man dies in hospital after altercation in Woodruff, coroner says The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was injured in Woodruff and taken to t…

Indian Hill Church opens doors to Bethel Baptist Church after fire The two churches shared bible study and service hours with praise singing and words read from the holy bible.

ID of man killed in shooting in Abbeville Co. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating following a deadly shooting in Abbeville County.

2 arrested after high-speed chase in U-Haul truck in Anderson Co. Two people are in custody following a 45-minute high-speed chase that ended just west of the city of Anderson.