At least 1 hurt after tanker overturns in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is hurt after a tanker overturned on McCall Road, near Log Shoals Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 5:39 p.m. Sunday.

Highway Patrol and South Greenville Fire Department are responding to the crash.

The driver of the tanker has been taken by EMS to the hospital, according to our crew on the scene.

The road is currently closed while first responders work to move the tanker.

According to our crew, the truck is carrying a flammable resin, but there is no leak.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we learn more.

More stories you may like on 7News

Piedmont man dies in hospital after altercation in Woodruff, coroner says The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was injured in Woodruff and taken to t…

Indian Hill Church opens doors to Bethel Baptist Church after fire The two churches shared bible study and service hours with praise singing and words read from the holy bible.

2 arrested after high-speed chase in U-Haul truck in Anderson Co. Two people are in custody following a 45-minute high-speed chase that ended just west of the city of Anderson.

Inside look at Belk Fulfillment Center, still hiring 800 more workers 7News got an inside look at the Belk Fulfillment Center in Union County Friday as they work to fill thousands of online orders each day.

2nd suspect in custody after fatal Greenwood shooting, 3rd still wanted Police say they have a second suspect in custody after a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.