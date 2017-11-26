At least 1 hurt after tanker overturns in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is hurt after a tanker overturned on McCall Road, near Log Shoals Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 5:39 p.m. Sunday.

Highway Patrol and South Greenville Fire Department are responding to the crash.

The driver of the tanker has been taken by EMS to the hospital, according to our crew on the scene.

The road is currently closed while first responders work to move the tanker.

According to our crew, the truck is carrying a flammable resin, but there is no leak.

No other details were immediately available.

