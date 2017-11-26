Coroner: Piedmont man dies in hospital after altercation in Woodruff

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was injured in Woodruff and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Ronald Keith Crowe, 60 of Piedmont died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 4:55 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was reportedly in an altercation in the Woodruff community and had to be transported to the hospital by EMS, states a report by the coroner’s office.

An autopsy will be performed Monday by the coroner’s office, including a toxicology report.

