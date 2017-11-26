First woman with down syndrome competes in Miss USA state pageant

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with Down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend.

Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

Pageant officials believe she is the first person with Down syndrome in the country to compete in a Miss USA state pageant.

Holmgren is a student at Bethel University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where she’s a triple-threat athlete. She also serves as a mentor for other young women like her and has a passion for dancing.

The 22-year-old says she’s not new to the competition world.

She won the title of Minnesota Junior Miss Amazing in 2015, according to local media.

You can follow Holmgren’s journey on her Facebook page.

