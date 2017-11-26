ID of man killed in crash on Sauer Farm Road in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash on Sauer Farm Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 83-year-old Freddy Major, the coroner’s office says.

They say Major was taken to AnMed Health where he died at 2:47 p.m.

The accident and the cause of his death are still under investigation.

