Indian Hill Church opens doors to Bethel Baptist Church after fire

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – This is the first Sunday since part of the Bethel Baptist Church in Gaffney went up in flames, but thanks to another church just down the block they’re still able to have their Sunday service.

As parts of Bethel Baptist church remains in ashes it’s congregation was welcomed in to the Indian Hill Baptish Church.

The two churches shared bible study and service hours with praise singing and words read from the holy bible.

Pastors of both churches say they are happy to be working together and praising the lord.

“We are a church that believes in helping others and when I saw the need with Pastor Sanders I immediately reached out to help him,” Pastor Mary Jefferies said.

The investigation into the fire will continue into next week.