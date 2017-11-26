Kathy Griffin: Pres. Trump photo put me on ‘Hollywood blacklist’

HOLLYWOOD, CA (AP) — Kathy Griffin says she is in the middle of a “Hollywood blacklist” after taking a photo holding a fake severed head that resembled President Donald Trump.

The comedian is currently on a world standup tour. She says in a YouTube video that when she returns to the U.S. she doesn’t have “one single day of paid work” scheduled. She says she doesn’t want to do free shows or work small clubs and thinks she should be able to get her life back.

Griffin says the Trump photo “offended a lot of people,” but added: “this wall of crap has never fallen on any woman in the history of America like it has on me.”

Griffin initially apologized for the photo published in May before saying she was no longer sorry over the summer.

More stories you may like on 7News

Piedmont man dies in hospital after altercation in Woodruff, coroner says The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was injured in Woodruff and taken to t…

Indian Hill Church opens doors to Bethel Baptist Church after fire The two churches shared bible study and service hours with praise singing and words read from the holy bible.

2 arrested after high-speed chase in U-Haul truck in Anderson Co. Two people are in custody following a 45-minute high-speed chase that ended just west of the city of Anderson.

Inside look at Belk Fulfillment Center, still hiring 800 more workers 7News got an inside look at the Belk Fulfillment Center in Union County Friday as they work to fill thousands of online orders each day.

2nd suspect in custody after fatal Greenwood shooting, 3rd still wanted Police say they have a second suspect in custody after a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.