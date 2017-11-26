Off-duty officer fatally shoots man who brandished gun at Costco

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man who brandished a gun inside a Costco Wholesale store in a Kansas City suburb.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday at the store in Lenexa, Kansas, near Interstate 35 and 95th Street.

Lenexa Police Capt. Wade Borchers said the off-duty officer just happened to be in the store shopping when the incident happened. Investigators are still trying to determine what the armed man did before the shooting.

Borchers says he’s thankful the officer was there although he didn’t say which agency the officer works for.

Nikki Lotia of Olathe was shopping in the store during the shooting, and she hid back in the pharmacy. Lotia says the just kept praying during the shooting.

More stories you may like on 7News

1 arrested, 1 at large after chase in Anderson Co. ends in Easley, police say One man is in custody and another is still at large after a high-speed chase that started in Anderson County and ended in the city of Easley…

Piedmont man dies in hospital after altercation in Woodruff, coroner says The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was injured in Woodruff and taken to t…

Indian Hill Church opens doors to Bethel Baptist Church after fire The two churches shared bible study and service hours with praise singing and words read from the holy bible.

ID of man killed in shooting in Abbeville Co. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating following a deadly shooting in Abbeville County.

2 arrested after high-speed chase in U-Haul truck in Anderson Co. Two people are in custody following a 45-minute high-speed chase that ended just west of the city of Anderson.