SLED investigating following deadly shooting in Abbeville Co.

Abbeville County, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating following a deadly shooting in Abbeville County.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says dispatchers got a call just before 1:30 Sunday morning for a gunshot victim on Kennedy Street in Calhoun Falls.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun Falls Chief of Police, EMS and the Coroner’s Office arrived on scene to find 27-year old Zelrbic Tinch with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Tinch was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2:30 a.m. and the cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

No further details have been released. We will continue to update this as more information becomes available.