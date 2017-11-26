USC Upstate Falls at Campbell, 93-74

Buies Creek, N.C. (USC Upstate SID) – Deion Holmes scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Spartans offensively but the USC Upstate men’s basketball team closed out play at the Creek Classic on Sunday afternoon dropping a 93-74 decision to the Campbell Camels at Gore Arena.
Upstate falls to 3-5 on the season while Campbell improves to 3-4 overall.
A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS
- Holmes, who was named to the Creek Classic All-Tournament Team, scored at least 20 points for the second time this season after recording 20 on 8-of-13 shooting for the contest.
- Holmes was one of three Spartans to score in double-figures as Malik Moore contributed 16 points and Isaiah Anderson a career-high 12.
- Moore and Ramel Thompkins both pulled down a team-leading five rebounds for Upstate.
- Jure Span and Mike Cunningham combined for 10 assists in the contest with both dishing out five apiece.
- Marcus Burk led five Camels in double-digits scoring with a game-high 26 points.
- Cory Gensler and Chris Clemons each scored 19 points for Campbell while Shane Whitfield had 12 and Andrew Eudy 11.
- Eudy and Burk both grabbed five rebounds on the defensive glass.
- The Spartans finished the game shooting 49.2 percent (30-of-61) overall and 45.0 percent (9-for-20) behind the 3-point line.
- Upstate also made five of its six free throw attempts for an 83.3 percent clip.
- The Spartans held a 34-22 advantage over the Camels in points in the paint, 8-0 in second chance points and 41-23 in bench points.
FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN
- Campbell opened the game by scoring the first five points to lead 5-0 within the first three minutes of play.
- Upstate would get to within one at 8-7 but the Camels went back ahead by five, 14-9, two minutes later on a 3-pointer by Burk.
- The Spartans used a 12-5 run covering nearly three minutes to lead 21-20 at the 10:39 mark on a jumper from Holmes.
- Campbell followed with eight straight points to take the lead back at 28-21 with 8:48 remaining.
- Upstate responded with 10 consecutive points and went in front 31-28 with 6:12 left after a 3-pointer by Thompkins.
- The Spartans would lead by five points twice before taking their largest lead of the half at 40-33 with 3:13 to go on a layup by Anderson.
- The Camels got as close as three points with under two minutes left before halftime but Upstate went back in front by five, 46-41, with 10 seconds left on Carson Smith’s layup.
- Clemons made two free throws with one second left to cut the Spartans lead down to 46-43 at halftime.
- Holmes scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half on 7-of-10 shooting while Moore added 14.
- Upstate finished the first half shooting 64.5 percent after making 20 of its 31 field goal attempts including 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN
- Campbell scored 11 of the first 14 points to start the second half and took a 54-49 lead with 17:29 left on Eudy’s layup.
- Through the first seven minutes of the half, the Camels outscored the Spartans 26-10 and took a 69-56 lead with 13:16 to go on Burk’s 3-pointer.
- Anderson came off the bench and connected on a 3-pointer at the 8:33 mark and cut Upstate’s deficit down to 75-65.
- Campbell would go up by 20 points with 4:53 left in the contest when Whitfield made the score 87-67 with his layup.
- The Camels took their largest lead of the game at 91-70 with 3:20 left on a Whitfield layup.
- Thomas Booker scored four consecutive points for the Spartans and put the score at 91-74 with 2:19 to go after making two free throws.
- Clemons made a pair of free throws with 46 seconds remaining to give Campbell the 93-74 victory.
UP NEXT
- Upstate continues its road trip on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. against UNC Asheville.