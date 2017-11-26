USC Upstate Falls at Campbell, 93-74

Buies Creek, N.C. (USC Upstate SID) – Deion Holmes scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Spartans offensively but the USC Upstate men’s basketball team closed out play at the Creek Classic on Sunday afternoon dropping a 93-74 decision to the Campbell Camels at Gore Arena.

Upstate falls to 3-5 on the season while Campbell improves to 3-4 overall.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

Holmes, who was named to the Creek Classic All-Tournament Team, scored at least 20 points for the second time this season after recording 20 on 8-of-13 shooting for the contest.

Holmes was one of three Spartans to score in double-figures as Malik Moore contributed 16 points and Isaiah Anderson a career-high 12.

Moore and Ramel Thompkins both pulled down a team-leading five rebounds for Upstate.

Jure Span and Mike Cunningham combined for 10 assists in the contest with both dishing out five apiece.

Marcus Burk led five Camels in double-digits scoring with a game-high 26 points.

Cory Gensler and Chris Clemons each scored 19 points for Campbell while Shane Whitfield had 12 and Andrew Eudy 11.

Eudy and Burk both grabbed five rebounds on the defensive glass.

The Spartans finished the game shooting 49.2 percent (30-of-61) overall and 45.0 percent (9-for-20) behind the 3-point line.

Upstate also made five of its six free throw attempts for an 83.3 percent clip.

The Spartans held a 34-22 advantage over the Camels in points in the paint, 8-0 in second chance points and 41-23 in bench points.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

Campbell opened the game by scoring the first five points to lead 5-0 within the first three minutes of play.

Upstate would get to within one at 8-7 but the Camels went back ahead by five, 14-9, two minutes later on a 3-pointer by Burk.

The Spartans used a 12-5 run covering nearly three minutes to lead 21-20 at the 10:39 mark on a jumper from Holmes.

Campbell followed with eight straight points to take the lead back at 28-21 with 8:48 remaining.

Upstate responded with 10 consecutive points and went in front 31-28 with 6:12 left after a 3-pointer by Thompkins.

The Spartans would lead by five points twice before taking their largest lead of the half at 40-33 with 3:13 to go on a layup by Anderson.

The Camels got as close as three points with under two minutes left before halftime but Upstate went back in front by five, 46-41, with 10 seconds left on Carson Smith’s layup.

Clemons made two free throws with one second left to cut the Spartans lead down to 46-43 at halftime.

Holmes scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half on 7-of-10 shooting while Moore added 14.

Upstate finished the first half shooting 64.5 percent after making 20 of its 31 field goal attempts including 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

Campbell scored 11 of the first 14 points to start the second half and took a 54-49 lead with 17:29 left on Eudy’s layup.

Through the first seven minutes of the half, the Camels outscored the Spartans 26-10 and took a 69-56 lead with 13:16 to go on Burk’s 3-pointer.

Anderson came off the bench and connected on a 3-pointer at the 8:33 mark and cut Upstate’s deficit down to 75-65.

Campbell would go up by 20 points with 4:53 left in the contest when Whitfield made the score 87-67 with his layup.

The Camels took their largest lead of the game at 91-70 with 3:20 left on a Whitfield layup.

Thomas Booker scored four consecutive points for the Spartans and put the score at 91-74 with 2:19 to go after making two free throws.

Clemons made a pair of free throws with 46 seconds remaining to give Campbell the 93-74 victory.

UP NEXT

Upstate continues its road trip on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. against UNC Asheville.