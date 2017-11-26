Wofford Falls at UNC Asheville, 85-65

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford men’s basketball team fell 85-65 at UNC Asheville on Sunday afternoon in Kimmel Arena. With the loss, Wofford’s second in a row, the Terriers fall to 3-4 on the season, while UNC Asheville improves to 4-2.

Fletcher Magee (20) and Nathan Hoover (18) combined for 38 of Wofford’s 65 points. Magee, the SoCon Player of the Week, was 8-12 from the field (66.6%) and 4-6 (66.6%) from beyond the arc. Hoover heated up in the second half as the sophomore scored 16 of his 18 in the final half. Hoover has scored 18 twice this season, tying his career high set in his collegiate debut at LSU last season, and is averaging 16.5 points per game over the last four contests after averaging just 7.6 points in the first three game.

Cameron Jackson added 11 points and tied teammate Matthew Pegram with a team-high five rebounds. Jackson and Trevor Stumpe added three assists, a team high.

Uncharacteristically, Wofford had more turnovers than assists for the second straight game. Wofford had 11 assists and 13 turnovers. In the last two, the Terriers have 34 turnovers to just 18 assists.

The first half was back and forth. No team led by more than five in a half that featured nine ties and nine lead changes. Tied 29-29 with a minute and a half to go, UNC Asheville closed the half on a 4-0 run and the Bulldogs took a 33-29 lead into the locker room at the half.

Out of the half, the Bulldogs couldn’t miss. UNC Asheville started the half 16-18 (88.9%) from the field and 8-9 (88.9%) from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs only made three three’s and exploded for eight in the first 12 minutes of the second half, quickly stretching the lead. The Bulldogs used a 26-2 run to pull away and led by as many as 30 with seven minutes left in the game.

“Those three’s kill you,” said head coach Mike Young. “That’s where runs can begin and they got a couple down and then everybody seemed to heat up.”

Overall, UNC Asheville shot 55.4% and held Wofford to 46%. The Terriers shot 47% from beyond the arc and the Bulldogs shot 57.9% from deep. UNC Asheville capitalized on Wofford turnovers and outscored the Terriers 21-4 in that category. The Bulldogs also got 28 points off the bench while Wofford had just 12.

Up next, Wofford heads to Conway, S.C. for a Wednesday contest against Coastal Carolina (4-2) on Nov. 29. The road game will be Wofford’s third consecutive. The Terriers won last year’s meeting in Conway, 75-74. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from the HTC Center. Wofford returns home Dec. 6 against Georgia Tech.