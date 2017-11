SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – If you haven’t put up your tree yet, you might want to for your mental health.

According to a new study by the Journal of Environmental Psychology, the sooner you decorate for Christmas, the happier you’ll be.

The study found decorating early makes you get those warm and fuzzy feelings from your childhood. Mental health experts say it brings emotions of excitement that can jumpstart your Christmas joy.