Derogatory banners about Sheriff Lewis removed from 385

Derogatory banners about Greenville County Sheriff WIll Lewis were removed from bridges over Interstate 385 on Thanksgiving.

A Greenville Police Officer noticed some signs hanging from Roper Mountain Road bridges, another sign hanging from the Keith Drive Bridge and one more on Hillside Drive bridge, all over I-385.

The signs were on made on bed sheets and had messages that read “Happy Thanksgiving Y’all SAVE A TURKEY FIRE A PIG #yeahTHATGreenville #yeahTHATsheriff”.

Calls for Sheriff Lewis to resign have mounted after he admitted to an extramarital affair with a subordinate. Lewis’ former assistant, Savanah Nabors filed a lawsuit in October claiming that Lewis sexually harassed and assaulted her during her employment.

Lewis claimed to having consensual sex with Nabors on a budget trip to Charlotte in March. That trip cost tax payers more than $3,600.

The case regarding the signs has been closed, according to an incident report.