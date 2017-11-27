Fmr. Greenville masseuse license revoked over sexual assault claim

A former Massage Envy masseuse in Greenville had his license revoked earlier this year, over a sexual assault claim.

In the paperwork on the Department of Labor and License, it states that a woman received a massage at Massage Envy in 2009 from David Wilson.

The complaint states that Wilson made suggestive comments during the massage and that he massaged too close to her genitalia and massages her bare breasts. The complaint goes on to state that she stopped the massage when Wilson touched her bare breasts.

Wilson stated that he stopped working for Massage Envy on August 29th, 2009. The woman claimed that she sent a formal letter regarding Wilson’s behavior.

The disciplinary board for LLR sided with the complainant in August of 2017, revoking Wilson’s masseuse license for 10 years. Wilson can reapply for a license in 2027.

An investigation by Buzzfeed News found more than 180 women have accused therapists at Massage Envy of groping and other sexual acts. Massage Envy told CBS News their therapists have done 125 million massages over the past 15 years. Still, it said even one incident is too many.