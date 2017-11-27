Gaffney church fire investigation leads to drug bust

Related Coverage Fire destroys historic sanctuary of Gaffney church

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say three men were busted with drugs during an unrelated investigation into a church fire.

Part of Bethel Baptist Church was destroyed in a Thursday night fire that engulfed its historic sanctuary and old education wing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Monday.

According to a police report, Jeffrey Tyrone Miller, 37, of Gaffney became irate towards a firefighter and S.C. Law Enforcement Division members going door-to-door for the fire investigation on Friday.

Gaffney police responded to the home on W. Floyd Baker Boulevard where an officer reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.

Police found five gallon-sized plastic bags with what appeared to be marijuana while searching the home. The Gaffney Ledger reports police also seized about $4,800 in cash.

The suspects identified in the report are Lamont Dawkins, 39, of Spartanburg; Roland Ricco Foster, 34, of Union and Jeffrey Tyrone Miller, 37, of Gaffney.

Each are reportedly charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.