Gvl Co. Council changes sheriff audit and trip approval process

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – After voting to do an audit of the sheriff’s office, Greenville County Council is now experiencing a slowdown in the process.

Council decided earlier this month that a certain accountant at the firm Elliot Davis would conduct an audit of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The audit comes after concerns were raised about how taxpayer money was being spent following a trip to Charlotte where Sheriff Will Lewis was accused by his former employee, Savanah Nabors, of sexual assault. However, the plans for the audit hit a snag.

“They want to reserve the right to assign whichever CPA they think is most appropriate, so we can’t pick by name which CPA to use, and on that basis they declined the job,” Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven said.

Council opened up the process for submitting proposals to other firms. That process is now being handled by the county finance director instead of the county administrator, Joseph Kernell, who’s also named in the lawsuit Nabors filed against the Sheriff and County.

Kirven says he doesn’t think the issue with the firms will slow the process down, but that depends on the price in the proposals.

“If the price is above $25,000 dollars, then we’ll have to go through a formal procurement process with a lot more specification and paperwork involved,” Kirven said.

Council would then have to open up the proposal process again under the guidelines used for the higher price tag. After all of the new proposals are submitted, a committee of both county and independent people would pick the firm.

After council decided on the initial audit, council members submitted questions and topics they wanted to the audit to include. In the following weeks, they decreased the broad topics and made more specific questions.

“Those are the ones that we’re getting the quotes on from the accountants to do the work,” Kirven said.

While they’ve been working on the audit, council also made some changes on how trips are approved after a 7News story a couple weeks ago about council members wanting greater accountability among county employees.

“There does need to be up line approval, supervisor approval signed before any of these type trips,” Councilman Ennis Fant told 7News two weeks ago.

Kirven says the administrator now has to alert the chairman, who will then notify council, of any out of town or overnight trips.

“This occurrence about Charlotte will not happen again under the new understanding we have with the administrator,” Kirven said.

While council is working to figure out what happened with the Sheriff’s Office through their audit, they’re trying to fix what they have control over on their side.

“We need to communicate together, make decisions together, and move forward together,” Kirven said.

The proposals from the new firms are due Wednesday.

County Council will decide on the proposals at their meeting on December 5th.