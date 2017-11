GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they say was caught on camera stealing packages from a doorstep in Greenville.

According to police, the man arrived at the home on Rockingham Road in a van before taking two packages from the doorstep of the home.

The theft happened November 18 at around 3:00pm.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Police also suggest that people avoid having packages delivered to their doorstep.