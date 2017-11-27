Man charged in death of home invasion suspect in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with the shooting death of a home invasion suspect in Greenville County.

27-year-old Jason Dewayne Stephenson is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The Sheriff’s Office say Stephenson shot 31-year-old Jeffrey Eugene Bradley at least once in the back.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bradley and several others committed a home invasion on Gethsemane Drive on October 12 and were running from the home when Bradley was shot.

Bradley died at the scene.

Investigators say they consulted with 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office who recommended the charges against Stephenson.

Deputies also arrested 25-year-old Shane William Standard and 32-year-old Tracie Lewis Mayfield in connection with the home invasion.