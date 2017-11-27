Man found shot to death in Spartanburg, police investigating

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a home on Fisher Avenue in Spartanburg, Monday evening.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers were called just after 6:30pm for a report of shots fired in the area of Fisher Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were told of a possible victim inside a home. Officers then found a man lying in the hallway of the home with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the Spartanburg Police Department are investigating the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

There is no word on any possible suspects at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police at 864-596-2065.