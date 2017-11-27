Millions take advantage of Cyber Monday deals

(WSPA) – One of the busiest shopping days of the year is here and experts urge shoppers to take precautions while searching for online deals.

An estimated 78 million Americans are expected to shop on Cyber Monday.

AAA Mid-Atlantic cautions online shoppers to shop from secure websites. Look for “https” in the URL address or a locked padlock near the bottom of the screen to ensure the website is secure.

Beware of deals that seem too good to be true from unfamiliar companies and make sure to print receipts to check if you were correctly charged for purchases.