Police release suspect photo in Spartanburg bank robbery

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police released a photo of the man suspected of robbing a bank Monday morning.

Investigators say the bank robbery happened at First Piedmont at 1510 John B White Senior Boulevard.

Officers released a photo of the suspect along with the vehicle he’s believed to have used.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at (864) 596-2065 or the tip line at (864) 573-0000.

