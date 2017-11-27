Police release suspect photo in Spartanburg bank robbery

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police released a photo of the man suspected of robbing a bank Monday morning.
Investigators say the bank robbery happened at First Piedmont at 1510 John B White Senior Boulevard.
Officers released a photo of the suspect along with the vehicle he’s believed to have used.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at (864) 596-2065 or the tip line at (864) 573-0000.
