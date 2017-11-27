Public meeting set for Clemson House implosion

Related Coverage Clemson House sign removed

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson House is set to come down and people can watch it live.

Clemson University officials say the building will be imploded at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3.

The implosion will be streamed live online at http://www.clemson.edu/webcams/business.

Traffic on Highway 93 and Daniel Drive will be blocked for the implosion. Parking also won’t be allowed in the exclusion zone, which includes areas along Highway 93 on the south and southwest, Sherman Street on the west, and part of Daniel Drive.

Campus officials say the building dates to 1950. The former hotel later became a residential and office facility, but the expense of operating it and costly renovations led officials to decide to raze the building to make way for a green space and parking.

The Clemson House sign was removed earlier this year and the building has been stripped of material, drywall, exterior bricks and windows.

People can get more information about the implosion at a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27 in the Bellsouth Auditorium of the Madren Conference Center on campus.