Record Number of Background Checks on Black Friday

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

Shoppers looking for Black Friday deals, included guns with their purchases this holiday season.

The FBI confirming a record number of background checks coming through the day after Thanksgiving.

Apparently guns are the hot items this season. A spike in background check requests went from about 185,713 in 2016 to 203,086 requests in 2017.

Deck the Halls with glocks and bullets, it seems to be the theme for shoppers this past black Friday.

Leslie Harrell is the owner C& C Indoor Range, he says, “we had a ton of people in here over the weekend. Friday and Saturday so we increased foot traffic in the store.”

The number of firearms sold on Friday could actually be higher than the 203,086 background checks submitted, because a buyer only needs ‘one check’, but can purchase more than one firearm.

Leslie Harrell says, “every gun we called in this weekend, it was the exact normal time. you know 2 – 3 minutes and we were done. We were expecting an increase on wait time on the phone, we did not have any wait time and we called everything in, nothing done on the computer.”

Federal Law prohibits convicted felons or anyone under a domestic violence protective order from owning a firearm.

The holidays are usually a popular time to purchase guns C & C Indoor Range, not only sells guns and ammo, they also train people to use them.

Warren Sanders is a shooting instructor, he says, “you should know what your doing with a gun. if you don’t know you should get instructions.”

Statistics show that gun sales usually increase during the holidays, after mass shootings or after congress talks about changing gun laws.