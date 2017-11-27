Suspect robbed same Dollar General twice in 1 week, deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for the suspect involved in two armed robberies of the same Dollar General store only a week apart.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released photos from the robberies of the store on Brushy Creek Road.

The first robbery happened on November 13 when a suspect in a “scream-style” mask robbed the store with a handgun.

In that robbery, deputies say the suspect left in a silver SUV.

The second robbery happened on November 19 when a suspect wearing a black ski mask robbed the store with a handgun.

In that robbery, deputies say the suspect left in a black vehicle.

Investigators say they believe it is the same suspect involved in both armed robberies.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.