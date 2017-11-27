Upstate high school football teams prepare for state title games

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) Three Upstate high school coaches and players faced the media Monday ahead of this weekend’s state title games.

Dorman makes its seventh trip under Dave Gutshall and tries for its third title, which would match his total in NC.

Chapman tries for second straight crown and Abbeville pursues its third straight and fifth this decade.

AA Title Game

Abbeville vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Friday, 5 p.m., Benedict College.

AAAAA

Dorman vs. Dutch Fork, Saturday, Noon, Williams-Brice Stadium.

AAA

Chapman vs. Dillon, Saturday, 3 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium.