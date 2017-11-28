2 sentenced in 2016 Laurens Co. Murder

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – Two people were sentenced for their part in a 2016 Laurens Co. murder, according to the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Edwin Diaz-Chirinos, 17, was murdered with a hammer in May 2016.

There was an 18 day search after he was reported missing.

His body was found in his burned car in a wooded area outside of Clinton.

Karina Galarza was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to Brian King with the solicitors office.

Davian Holman pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and was sentence to 8 years, suspended to time served and five years probation. Holman served 549 days, according to King.

Fabian Green, 20, was sentenced in June 2017.

Green was sentenced to 45 years without the possibility of parole for murder and desecration of human remains

Solicitor David Stumbo says Green, Galarza and Holman lured Diaz to a home on Queen Circle.

He says Green waited for Diaz to enter the home and came out of the bedroom and attacked Diaz with a hammer.

Green then put Diaz’s body in the victim’s car and drove it to a wooded area outside of Clinton.

Green then burned the body.

He said Diaz had to be identified through DNA by SLED.