3rd arrest made after deadly Greenwood shooting

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police say they have the third suspect in custody after a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.

Police say 21-year-old Cedric Elmore, Jr turned himself in to investigators early Tuesday evening.

Greenwood Police had previously arrested 18-year-old Kemad White on November 23 and 24-year-old Zantravious Hall on November 22.

All three are charged with Murder.

Two people were shot outside of the apartments on Phoenix Street on November 22.

One of the shooting victims died at the hospital later in the afternoon.

The coroner identified the victim as 23-year-old Emyle Markeil McDuffie of Greenwood.

McDuffie’s death was ruled a homicide.

The condition of the second victim is not known.