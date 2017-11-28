A Dickens of a Christmas planned for Tuesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C.(WSPA) – Signaling the start of the Christmas season, A Dickens of a Christmas is taking place this evening.

From 6 to 9 p.m. the city of Spartanburg will offer “Charles Dickens” period events including horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling carolers and a Christmas Market. There will also be ice skating on Morgan Square and the official lighting of the Denny’s Christmas tree.

Street closures: The 24th Annual Victorian holiday festival is held along Main Street – from the Denny’s Tower to the Herald Journal at Daniel Morgan Avenue.

Downtown streets will close at approximately Noon as follows:

  • Main Street from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Dean Street
  • Liberty Street from Broad Street to Dunbar Street
  • Converse Street from Broad Street to Dunbar Street
  • Magnolia Street from Dunbar to Main Street
  • Church Street from St. John Street to Broad Street

Access will remain to all downtown parking garages (Broad Street, Dunbar Street, and Magnolia Street)

 