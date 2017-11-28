A Dickens of a Christmas planned for Tuesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C.(WSPA) – Signaling the start of the Christmas season, A Dickens of a Christmas is taking place this evening.

From 6 to 9 p.m. the city of Spartanburg will offer “Charles Dickens” period events including horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling carolers and a Christmas Market. There will also be ice skating on Morgan Square and the official lighting of the Denny’s Christmas tree.

Street closures: The 24th Annual Victorian holiday festival is held along Main Street – from the Denny’s Tower to the Herald Journal at Daniel Morgan Avenue.

Downtown streets will close at approximately Noon as follows:

Main Street from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Dean Street

Liberty Street from Broad Street to Dunbar Street

Converse Street from Broad Street to Dunbar Street

Magnolia Street from Dunbar to Main Street

Church Street from St. John Street to Broad Street

Access will remain to all downtown parking garages (Broad Street, Dunbar Street, and Magnolia Street)