Bank robbery suspect ID’d by Spartanburg Police

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police say they have identified a man suspected of robbing a bank Monday morning.

The man is Andrew Charles Markovci from Wildwood Dr. in Spartanburg, according to the report.

Investigators say the bank robbery happened at First Piedmont at 1510 John B White Sr. Boulevard.

Police responded to the armed robbery around 10 a.m. Monday.

The suspect presented a note and displayed a silver handgun during the robbery.

Police say no one was hurt during the robbery.

Officers released a photo of the suspect along with the minivan he fled the scene in.

The suspected robber left in a minivan. He was last seen headed west on John B. White Sr. Boulevard towards Interstate 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at (864) 596-2065 or the tip line at (864) 573-0000.