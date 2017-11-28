Church destroyed by fire in southern Greenville Co.

PELZER, SC (WSPA) – A fire destroyed the Power 4 Living Church near Pelzer in southern Greenville County.

Firefighters were called to the church on Burgess School Road shortly after 7:30pm.

When firefighters arrived, there were flames coming from the front of the building.

The fire was brought under control in minutes but firefighters say the building is a total loss.

Firefighters from South Greenville Fire Department were assisted by West Pelzer Fire Department.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.