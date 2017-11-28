Church destroyed by fire in southern Greenville Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
Power 4 Living Church fire Greenville County

PELZER, SC (WSPA) – A fire destroyed the Power 4 Living Church near Pelzer in southern Greenville County.

Firefighters were called to the church on Burgess School Road shortly after 7:30pm.

Power 4 Living Church fire Greenville CountyWhen firefighters arrived, there were flames coming from the front of the building.

The fire was brought under control in minutes but firefighters say the building is a total loss.

Firefighters from South Greenville Fire Department were assisted by West Pelzer Fire Department.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.