GivingTuesday celebrated in Spartanburg



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Chapman Cultural Center is one of the many organizations participating in #GivingTuesday.

#GivingTuesday is held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The initiative aims to kick off the holiday season by inspiring people to improve their communities by giving to charities and causes they support.

Those who want to support the arts can donate to Chapman Cultural Center (CCC) and its mission to provide cultural leadership and promote the educational role of the arts, humanities and sciences.

CCC President and CEO Jennifer Evins said the arts also benefit business. Many corporations and businesses look for creative people to hire and having a cultural center in town spurs economic development.

The arts industry and Spartanburg County annually generate $32 million in economic activity and supports 1130 jobs and generates 2.7 million in government revenue.

Donations raised on Giving Tuesday will support community programs for more than 46,000 Spartanburg-area students.

Those who wish to help can give online, by phone, in person or by mail.

Click or tap here to donate on CCC’s website.

People can also text GIVEARTS to 1-844-544-7171, or if you prefer the old-fashioned way, donations may be dropped off at CCC’s office on E. St. John Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.