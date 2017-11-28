Grinch Patrol Cherokee County

Cherokee County, SC (WSPA)

The holidays aren’t cheap as Americans spend billions of dollars on presents and decorations.

Now one upstate Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure your gifts don’t end up in the wrong hands.

The program is called ” Grinch Patrol”, it’s a way to keep thieves from stealing Christmas gifts.

Thieves come out during the holidays looking for gifts they didn’t buy, while the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office works to stop them in their tracks.

Sheriff Steve Mueller says, “these folks a lot of them are drug addicts or have addictions but there still going to try to find away to provide for their children”

For the last six years Sheriff Mueller and his deputies have hit the streets, looking from every angle at every thing.

Deputy says, “different type of equipment; lawn mowers, four wheelers; things like that you could also look for boxes and things.”

More than a dozen deputies are working extra shifts, riding thru neighborhoods, checking on homes and responding to calls. Today we rode along to see this Grinch Patrol in action.

It’s an effort that’s paying off according to the Sheriff. He says, ” as we look at our normal burglary rate January thru November and we see it come down in December. The extra patrols are out there.”

It’s an added protection that most in the area say they appreciate. Karen Kamscy says, “guess what they ride by all the time. I know for a fact that they’re out there protecting us”