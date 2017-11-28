Holiday shopping after dark safety tips

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – The holidays are a busy time for most of us and we may only have time to shop after dark. If you are shopping late nights there are ways you can stay safe.

The first thing to keep in mind is to park in a well lit area of the parking lot. Shopping is safer in numbers so take a couple friends along with you.

Before you leave your vehicle make sure you lock the doors. Spartanburg Police says thieves will look in windows to see what they can steal and also tug on car doors to see which vehicles are open.

After you’ve finished shopping you can ask the store if there is a security guard that can escort you to your vehicle, if there is not a security guard have your keys ready and stay observant.

Once you get in to your vehicle put your shopping bags in the trunk and get back in your car and lock the doors.

If you feel like you are in an unsafe situation immediately call police.