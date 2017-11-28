LIVE: Flipped truck blocks I-85N in Spartanburg Co.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA)–One lane of traffic is blocked on northbound I-85 after a truck accident in Spartanburg County.

The wreck is near the Gosset Road-Chesnee exit at mile marker 80.

A dump truck appears to have overturned in the lane by the median.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports at least one person was injured in the wreck shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

One lane remained blocked as of 11:43 a.m.

This is a developing story.

